43-year-old wounded in Schenectady shooting

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 43-year-old man is receiving hospital treatment following a Saturday afternoon shooting incident in Schenectady. The incident took place in the area of 7th Avenue and Congress Street at around 6 p.m.

Police say the victim was shot while in his car and drove himself to Ellis hospital. The victim, who was wounded in the shoulder, initially received treatment at Ellis Hospital before being transferred to Albany Medical Center.

Police have recovered multiple shell casings from the scene. The area remains closed to traffic while evidence is being gathered.

The investigation is currently ongoing. If you or someone you know has any information about the shooting, contact the department’s tip line at (518) 788-6566.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.