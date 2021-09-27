41 more COVID cases in Washington County report

Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, September 27 Washington County reported their daily COVID update.

COVID Stats:

  • Persons Under Monitoring (PUM):  709 (- 127)
  • COVID Active Cases: 143 (- 13)
  • COVID Confirmed Cases: 3,753 (+ 41)
  • COVID Recovered: 3,562 (+ 53)
  • COVID Current Hospitalizations: 4 (- 2)
  • COVID Related Deaths: 48 (No Change)

Since Friday, September 24 report, 41 new COVID cases were added/processed for Saturday, September 25, and Sunday, September 26, there were 53 new recoveries of active cases, four current cases are hospitalized. 29 of the 41 new cases with ties to other cases/investigations and the remaining 12 cases have no identified origin of exposure at this time. Of the weekend’s new cases added, 13 had been fully vaccinated.

