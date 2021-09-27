41 more COVID cases in Washington County report

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The American Red Cross is asking people to donate blood because they are experiencing an emergency blood and platelet shortage. They must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month for the blood supply to recover and meet hospital and patient needs.

Blood donor turnout has reached the lowest levels of the year as many people delayed giving blood because of a return to the workplace and in-person learning, as well as a recent surge in COVID cases. As cases spiked in August, blood donor participation decreased about 10%, but blood product distributions to hospitals have remained strong, significantly outpacing blood donations in recent weeks.