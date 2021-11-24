$40K TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Dutchess County

News

by: Sara Rizzo

LAGRANGEVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Lottery has announced that a top-prize winning ticket was sold in the November 23 TAKE 5 evening drawing. The ticket, worth $40,616.50, was purchased at JSM Quick Shop Inc. in Lagrangeville.

TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket can check their numbers at on the NY Lottery website to determine if they have the winning numbers.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. The prize can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The New York Lottery continues to be North America’s largest and most profitable Lottery, contributing $3.59 billion in fiscal year 2020-21 to help support education in the state.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369).

