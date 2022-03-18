PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — The luck of the Irish hit the North Country on St. Patrick’s Day. The New York Lottery has confirmed that on March 17, one top-prize winning ticket for the TAKE 5 drawing was sold in Plattsburgh, New York.

According to the Lottery, the top prize was worth $40,766.00 and this ticket was purchased at Hannaford #8166 located on Pyramid Drive in Plattsburgh. The winner of this prize will have one year from the date of the drawing.

The five winning numbers for the TAKE 5 game are drawn from a field of one to 39. The drawing is televised twice every day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.