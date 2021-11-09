4,039 new cases of COVID in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 6 new confirmed deaths and 4,039 new confirmed COVID cases in Massachusetts since Friday.
Total COVID-19 cases by age
- 0-4 years: 877
- 5-9 years: 1,380
- 10-14 years: 1,335
- 15-19 years: 887
- 20-29 years: 2,377
- 30-39 years: 2,641
- 40-49 years: 1,954
- 50-59 years: 1,992
- 60-69 years: 1,467
- 70-79 years: 729
- 80+ years: 424
Testing
According to the Department of Public Health, 211,037 new tests were performed with an overall of 31,784,555 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 24,768 new individuals have tested positive with 2,392,120 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations
There are 516 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 138 patients that are in intensive care units and 72 patients intubated. There are 179 patients of the 516 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID cases
- New Cases: 4,039
- Total Cases: 807,204
- New Deaths: 6
- Total Deaths: 18,695
Probable COVID cases
- New Cases: 287
- Total Cases: 58,602
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 398
Berkshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 143
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,388
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 324
Hampden County
- New Confirmed Cases: 358
- Total Confirmed Cases: 66,736
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,673
Hampshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 83
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,880
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 320
Franklin County
- New Confirmed Cases: 18
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,529
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 123
Higher education
There are 307 new cases in the last week with a total of 24,538 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 241,583 new tests reported with a total of 11,214,794.