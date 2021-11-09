4,039 new cases of COVID in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 6 new confirmed deaths and 4,039 new confirmed COVID cases in Massachusetts since Friday.

Total COVID-19 cases by age

0-4 years: 877

5-9 years: 1,380

10-14 years: 1,335

15-19 years: 887

20-29 years: 2,377

30-39 years: 2,641

40-49 years: 1,954

50-59 years: 1,992

60-69 years: 1,467

70-79 years: 729

80+ years: 424

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 211,037 new tests were performed with an overall of 31,784,555 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 24,768 new individuals have tested positive with 2,392,120 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.86%

Hospitalizations

There are 516 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 138 patients that are in intensive care units and 72 patients intubated. There are 179 patients of the 516 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID cases

New Cases: 4,039

Total Cases: 807,204

New Deaths: 6

Total Deaths: 18,695

Probable COVID cases

New Cases: 287

Total Cases: 58,602

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 398

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 143

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,388

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 324

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 358

Total Confirmed Cases: 66,736

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,673

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 83

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,880

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 320

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 18

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,529

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 123

Higher education

There are 307 new cases in the last week with a total of 24,538 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 241,583 new tests reported with a total of 11,214,794.