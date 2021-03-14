$400,000 worth of marijuana seized from inbound flight at Buffalo Airport

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Around $400,000 worth of marijuana was seized at Buffalo Niagara International Airport after NFTA Transit Police were tipped off about an inbound flight. When the flight arrived, K9 Zev and handler Officer Nesci completed a “free air sniff” of the five suspicious bags. Zev alerted officers to the smell of narcotics in all five bags, according to authorities.

After a warrant was granted, officers found 120 pounds of marijuana across the five bags.

The NFTA said one of their officers was given information from law enforcement in Sacramento, California about an inbound flight to Buffalo carrying a large amount of marijuana.