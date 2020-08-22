Over 2,000 packets of heroin seized in Troy drugs raid

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police in Troy say they have seized over 2,000packets of heroin, several thousand dollars in cash and a loaded handgun during a raid on a house on Erie Street, Friday. The raid was part of a joint investigation with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

In a statement, DEA Special Agent Erin Mulvey said:

“Yesterday the DEA and the Troy Police Department executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing drug investigation. The search warrant resulted in one arrest and the seizure of over 2,000 bags of heroin and one gun. DEA is committed to working with our state and local law enforcement counterparts in keeping our neighborhoods safe from drug trafficking and drug-related violence.” DEA Special Agent Erin Mulvey

The raid follows a spike in overdoses in Rensselaer County. Last month, the number of fatal overdoses in Rensselaer County this year eclipsed the total number of overdoses from 2019.

Between August 11 and August 14 there were nine overdoses in the county, four of which were fatal.

Resources are available to help with those struggling with addiction. To receive Naloxone, test "narcan" to 21000. Calls for Naloxone and fentanyl test strips can be made to the Health Department at 518-270-2655.

Rensselaer County has also established a Recovery Helpline, which can be reached at 833-HOPE-123, or 833-467-3123.

