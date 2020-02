LAKE PLACID (NEWS10) — To kick off the celebrations the Olympic cauldron was re-lit Friday night, and the torch run, featured nine runners who carried the flame back in 1980.

It was a momentous year, with the “Miracle on Ice” when the U.S. Men’s Hockey Team upset the mighty Soviet Union.

All weekend long, there will be parties and even a chance to meet medalists who have competed at several winter games.