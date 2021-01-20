4 people arrested for assault and robbery after nearly year-long investigation

Four people have been arrested for a robbery and assault that occurred in Feb. 2020.

HILLSDALE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday that four people have been arrested in connection to an orchestrated robbery and assault. The incident happened in February of 2020.

The investigation began after a video surfaced of the assault. Originally the victim did not come forward and the Sheriff’s Department identified them through the video. Once identified, four suspects were arrested.

Deputies say that the victim was lured to a home on Taconic Creek Road. Once there he was assaulted and had money and personal items stolen from him. The victim also received numerous injuries from the attack.

Suspects:

Shane Bradway, 20 of Copake, turned himself in to the Sheriff’s Department on January 8. He was arraigned in Claverack Town Court and bail was set at $2,000 cash or $4,000 secured bond. Bradway posted bail at arraignment and was released, no return court date was set by the court at arraignment.

Zachary Willis, 23 of Craryville, turned himself in on January 15. Willis was arraigned in the Town of Claverack Court. Bail was set at $15,000 cash and $30,000 secured bond which Willis posted at arraignment and was released with a return date to be determined at a later time.

A 17-year-old male (at the time of the crime), of Copake, turned himself into deputies on January 8.

A 17-year-old female (at the time of the crime), of Copake, turned herself into the Sheriff’s Department on January 14.

Charges:

All four suspects are facing:

Robbery in the 1st degree (felony)

Assault in the 2nd degree (felony)

Conspiracy in the 4th degree (felony)

“A great deal of time and energy went into this case. Members of the Sheriff’s office worked hard

to bring this case to court. I’m proud of the great job they did to apprehend this group, this was a

disturbing crime to watch,” said Sheriff David Bartlett.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to

call (518) 828-4316 and ask for Investigator Patrick Logue.