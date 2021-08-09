4 local recipients awarded portion of $425K in grants as part of Blue Fund

2021 Blue Fund grant recipients (Pictured left to right: Comfort Food Community of Washington County, St. Peter’s Hospital Foundation, Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med, Saratoga Hospital Foundation.)

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York Blue Fund Monday announced four local recipients to receive $425,000 in grants to support major health-based projects across the Capital Region including, health care workforce development and healthy children, cardiovascular health, and behavioral health.

The 2021 Blue Fund Grant recipients include:

The Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med

Comfort Food of Washington County

Saratoga Hospital Foundation

St. Peter’s Hospital Foundation.

“Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York is dedicated to improving the health, well-being, and quality of life for individuals who reside in the communities we serve,” said Keith Dolan, Regional Executive, Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York. “Our Blue Fund grants support organizations who work collaboratively to address barriers to health, ultimately enhancing the overall health of our region.”

In 2020, it is reported that the Highmark Blue Shield Blue Fund invested $300,000 into the local community in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Highmark Blue Shield launched the Blue Fund in July 2018, to support organizations and initiatives that work to address vital health areas and demonstrate better outcomes for the community.

Below are the recipients of the 2021 Blue Fund Grants:

The Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med Amount awarded: $100,000

Purpose: To support Albany Med CARES for Kids. The project will establish Albany Med Community Access Resources Education Support (CARES) for Kids, a mental health program that provides psychological support and screening at community sites, including schools and community centers, for underserved children and families residing in the Capital Region.

Comfort Food of Washington County Amount awarded: $125,000

Purpose: To support Community Food Processing Kitchen. The project will construct, equip, and operate a commercial food processing kitchen to support Farm to School program for five local school districts as well as continued distribution to low-income families through the agency network in Washington, Warren, and Saratoga counties.

Saratoga Hospital Foundation Amount awarded: $100,000

Purpose: To support Establishing Saratoga Hospital as a New York State Designated Primary Stroke Center. The project will enhance and expand stroke services for residents of the Saratoga Region by supporting education, equipment, and certification costs associated with establishing Saratoga Hospital as a Joint Commission-American Heart Association certified and a NYS Designated Primary Stroke Center.

St. Peter’s Hospital Foundation Amount awarded: $100,000

Purpose: To support Feeding a Healthy Future. The project will address childhood obesity by providing opportunities for physical activity, education on healthy food choices, and proper dental care, as well as increased access to healthy food for youth from low-income households.

To learn more about Blue Fund, visit their website.