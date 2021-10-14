4 arrested in Cohoes on weapons, drug charges

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four people have been arrested after the execution of two search warrants by the Cohoes Police Department. Police said they executed the warrants on two residences in Cohoes on the morning of October 14.

Police found an AR assault pistol, multiple large ammunition feeding devices, 36 grams of crack cocaine, suboxone, drug paraphernalia, and $3,730.

Those arrested and charged were:

Jaysean Brown, 24, of Cohoes Charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of drug paraphernalia

Phebee Ouimet, 20, of Cohoes Charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence

Chriseale Drumgold, 25, of Cohoes Charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of drug paraphernalia

Stalin Santos, 27, of Cohoes Charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance



Police said they previously arrested Santos in January after a joint investigation with New York State Police and United States Drug Enforcement Administration. At that time he was charged with several counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in January and released on his own recognizance.

All individuals were arraigned in Cohoes City Court. Brown, Ouimet and Drumgold were remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility with bail pending future court dates. Santos was released under the supervision of Albany County Probation.