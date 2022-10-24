ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced money is being allocated to help represent New York State Troopers in cases where Extreme Risk Protection Orders are issued.

Shortly after it was discovered that the alleged gunman who killed 10 people and injured 3 others in a racially motivated attack at a Tops Supermarket in Buffalo fell through the cracks of New York State’s previous red flag law, the governor issued an executive order back in May and signed a law in June, requiring state police and other law enforcement officials to file an extreme risk protection order if they believe someone to be a threat to themselves or others.

Since then, nearly 2,000 extreme risk protection orders have been issued. A significant increase.

“The New York State Police has applied for 339 orders. That’s more than 3 times the applications we applied for in the last year alone. In those cases we applied for, 65% have resulted in guns being seized,” said Steven Nigrelli, Acting New York State Police Superintendent.

Of the cases that were presented he said judges have approved 86 % of all applications made by the state police.

“Obviously, there are legal challenges,” stated Governor Kathy Hochul. “Some of these cases have been dismissed, even though there might be good cause, they might be dismissed because there isn’t proper legal representation.”

State police members who make applications for extreme risk protection orders often represent themselves in court. Now, $4.6 million dollars is being allocated to the New York Attorney General’s office to help support this measure.

“These funds are going directly to hire attorneys so we can represent the state troopers in court and ensure the brave action is taken when the troopers bravely determine that someone might be a risk,” said Letitia James, New York’s Attorney General.

These attorneys will be located throughout the state.

“There is no doubt in my mind that the assistance and legal expertise of the attorney general’s office,” said Nigrelli. “We can maximize the use of this law and further succeed in our ultimate goal of keeping New York safe.”