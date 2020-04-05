4/5/20 Gov. Cuomo gives daily COVID-19 update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo gave his daily press briefing on the current state of COVID-19 in New York.

So far, there are 4,159 reported deaths related to COVID-19 which is up nearly 600 since Saturday. Governor Cuomo said this could be a possible blip, but hopeful data is showing the total number of new hospitalizations Friday into Saturday is down which is possibly tied to the number of discharges. The Governor did say that it is important to focus on the entire scope of the situation versus only looking at the day to day figures and events taking place.

Governor Cuomo said hospitalizations are shifting from New York City to Long Island, and Upstate hospitalization figures remain flat.

The Governor stressed there is a difference in opinion when it comes to the “apex” and when it will take place. Some say it could either be a peak or plateau depending on who you talk to. Governor Cuomo said, “We are feeling our way through this. We won’t know until we watch for the next few days. We need to isolate and protect the most vulnerable. If they get sick the likelihood of a “cure” is very difficult.”

Governor Cuomo said the non-vulnerable need to rely on the healthcare system with 74 percent of people reportedly being treated and released. Cuomo said he recognizes the stress on the healthcare system and how they are being asked to do the impossible. He said at this point the State is essentially out of options.

Governor Cuomo mentioned a surge and flex, meaning you take the surge on the healthcare system and flex the health network to manage by having health networks work together. This means balancing patient loads with shifts from overloaded networks to ones that can handle more patients. Additionally, having daily network sharing of supplies with hospitals since there are reportedly only a few days worth of supplies hospitals are working with.

Governor Cuomo said the Javits Center could be a major relief valve since it has a 2500 person capacity that will be staffed by federal personnel.

Governor Cuomo said, “I can’t tell a hospital that I can send them all the ventilators and supplies they need, we don’t have them. We need to move what we have to where it’s needed. The Federal stockpile is not enough. Help New York now, shift national and state resources now, we’ll do the same when another state hits it’s curve. 325 of the 1000 federal personnel heading to NYC public hospitals today to start. I know it’s difficult and all I can say is thank you to the front line workers.”

Governor Cuomo also touched on cabin fever a bit and the impacts it can have on people. He said the impacts of isolation can threaten our constitution granting public tranquility. Governor Cuomo mentioned he is going to start running again with his family as a positive interaction. He said each generation has had to face a challenging time in one way or another.

The Governor is also encouraging a push to discuss work on a potential vaccine, and the different treatments that may help. In the Governor’s opinion, he said he believes once rapid testing is working then we will be able to restore a sense of normalcy.

Governor Cuomo ended the press briefing by saying, ” We’ll get through it because we are, New York State Tough.”

