$4.25 Million grant awarded on opioid overdose awareness day

New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks to the media during her swearing in ceremony at the New York State Capitol in Albany, New York on August 24, 2021. – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo handed over the reins of the nation’s fourth most populous state to Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat who will become New York’s first ever female governor. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, Governor Hochul received a $4.25 million grant over a five-year period from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services to help prevent community drug and opioid overdose-related deaths.

The announcement coincides with the first-ever NYS Opioid Overdose Awareness Day organized by the NYS Department of Health in observance of those who have died from overdoses, celebrating families and frontline workers dedicated to saving lives.

The grant will fund training for community-based providers, first responders, with initiatives in overdose prevention, as well as individuals and families.

“In New York, we are expanding our efforts to combat the crisis by increasing education and awareness and promoting prevention and treatment services.” Gov. Hochul said. “On New York State’s first Opioid Overdose Awareness Day, I encourage those struggling with substance abuse to not be discouraged to reach out for help and support.”

The NYS Office of Addiction Services (OASAS) will focus on expanding the knowledge of overdose prevention strategies to “Key Community Sectors” that work with pregnant, postpartum persons, their families, and domestic partner violence. The agency will also work closely with the Native American/Indigenous community and the LGBT+ community.

OASAS Comm. Arlene González-Sánchez said, “Together with our partner agencies, we are developing innovative approaches to reaching vulnerable populations that we may not be able to reach otherwise.”

Available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, community residence, or outpatient care can be found using the NYS OASAS Treatment Availability Dashboard or through the NYS OASAS website.