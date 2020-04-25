4/25/20: Sun & Clouds for Today

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Saturday! We are going to be talking about brighter skies and MUCH warmer temperatures across the region as we kick off the weekend!

High pressure is building in from the north this morning which will provide an increase in sunshine through the afternoon. Right now it looks like there will be a mix of sun and clouds Albany south with mostly sunny skies the further north you go.

I think we will begin with clouds this morning, however, as I mentioned we will turn partly to mostly sunny this afternoon.

That will change as we go through the overnight period tonight as a storm system in the middle of the country looks to track to our south tonight and through the day on Sunday. So what that means is clouds will tend to increase tonight which will keep our overnight lows rather mild, however it will increase the risk for a few showers by Sunday morning.

Futurecast doing a nice job showing this, while most of us will start off Sunday rather dry, a few will be dodging some rain drops by early Sunday morning especially south and west of Albany.

By mid-morning, early afternoon expect widespread rain across the region, we could even be dealing with pockets of heavy rain.

Notice how in the Greens Mountains, the Northern Berkshires and even portions of the Catskills it is indicating some blue. I do believe those in the higher elevations will mix with a few snow showers if not totally change over for a time during the day on Sunday. The unsettled weather will continue through Monday along with snow showers in the mountains. By Monday night there could be a few inches, mainly in the Catskills, Adirondacks, Southern Green Mountains and into the Northern Berkshires.

Unfortunately it looks like this unsettled pattern will continue through much of this coming week, however, after a cool end to the weekend and cool start to the week temperatures should moderate closer to average by the second half of the week. Have a great Saturday! -Rob