$3B for Restore Mother Nature Bond Act included in 2021 budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- In November New Yorker’s will be voting on the Restore Mother Nature Bond Act.

The act is part of a larger $33 billion initiative to fund environmental projects throughout the state over the next five years to fight climate change, the governor’s office said Thursday.

“We face a crisis for the planet and you only get one chance to fix it before reaching a point of no return. We recognize the magnitude and urgency of what we’re dealing with – because if you don’t save the planet, everything else is irrelevant,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

