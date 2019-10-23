39 people found dead in truck container in southeast England

An aerial view as police forensic officers attend the scene after a truck was found to contain a large number of dead bodies, in Thurock, South England, early Wednesday Oct. 23, 2019. Police in southeastern England said that 39 people were found dead Wednesday inside a truck container believed to have come from Bulgaria. (UK Pool via AP)

LONDON (AP) – Police in southeastern England say 39 people were found dead in a truck container believed to have come from Bulgaria.

A 25-year-old-man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said Wednesday that authorities are in the process of trying to identify the 38 adults and one teenager. It is expected to be a lengthy process.

Mariner says the truck entered the country on Saturday, Oct. 19 and that police were “working closely with our partners to investigate.”

A cordon has been put in place around Waterglade Industrial Park in Thurrock, which remains closed.