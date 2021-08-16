39 new positive cases identified in Albany, latest reports says

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Sunday, August 15, 67.9% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 62.8% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 78.7%.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 25,518 to date, with 39 new positive cases identified since Sunday, August 15. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 62.4. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now up to 4.6%, and the Capital Region’s rate is still 4.5%.

Among the new cases of COVID identified in the county, 20 had close contacts to positive cases, four reported traveling out of state, 12 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and three are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

There are now 372 active cases in the county, down from 380 since Sunday, August 15. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 697 from 717. So far, 82,145 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 25,146 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 43 additional recoveries.

There were five new hospitalizations since Sunday, August 15, and 31 county residents are now hospitalized with the virus – a net increase of four. There are still two patients currently in ICU’s, unchanged since yesterday. There were no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 388 since the outbreak began.

“Unfortunately, I’ve had to report 16 new COVID hospitalizations in Albany County in just the last three days, and we now have the highest number of county residents hospitalized with the virus since April 26. The threat of COVID to unvaccinated individuals is real, as we’re seeing it play out here locally and much worse in other parts of the country and the world,” said County Executive McCoy.

“We have more pop-up vaccine clinics coming up throughout Albany County, including through our partnership with the Altamont Fair. We also have daily clinics at the County Health Department and we continue to offer delivery services to the homebound. Please do your part to protect yourself and the community by getting the shot,” he continued.