38th annual Troy Victorian Stroll season begins

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy’s 38th annual Victorian Stroll Season kicked off on Sunday morning. Alongside creating a festive atmosphere, it is hoped the event will help shops and restaurants in the city throughout the holiday season.

Things will be a little different this year. Because of COVID-19, there will be no bands, musicians or large entertainment events taking place.

But storefronts have still been decorated, holiday music is being piped in and participants are encouraged to fill out a “Stroll Season Bingo Card” throughout the month of December. Those who complete their cards can enter a giveaway.

River Street Market helped kick things off with a performance from Saxophone Santa, courtesy of the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce. The market’s bar was open and hot chocolate specials were available along with food from Maria’s Troy, Copper Pot, Prime Burger & Shakehouse, Taco Libre. The event ran between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m..

The market has been following CDC guidelines to keep people safe: masks are required when not sitting and eating, vendors wear masks and gloves at all times and HEPA air filters have been installed for airflow decontamination.

Vendors are also cashless to help reduce cross-contamination.

Businesses will also hold special “holiday hours” throughout the season.

A full list of events and offers is available on the Victorian Stroll website.