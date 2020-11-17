38th annual Troy Victorian Stroll Season begins Dec. 6

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Over more than three decades, thousands of people in the Capital Region have flocked to downtown Troy seeking out the Annual Troy Victorian Stroll festivities. This year’s 38th stroll will still bring holiday cheer to participants, albeit in a slightly different way said the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The celebration officially begins Sunday, December 6, and will include a window decorating contest for downtown businesses and a “Stroll Season Bingo Card” that can be completed for entry into a prize giveaway.

“We recognize that the Victorian Stroll is an integral part of many families’ holiday traditions in the Capital Region and beyond. The 2020 Stroll Season will place an emphasis on helping our local small businesses end a difficult year on a high note, and we look forward to returning to a more familiar Stroll in 2021,” said President of the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce, Kate Manley.

Recreating the feeling of the Victorian Stroll was important for organizers, said Manley. Visitors to downtown for “Stroll Season” can also expect to hear holiday music, pop-up street performers with the possibility of seeing Santa Claus.

It was also important for the window decorating contest to continue its tradition. This year’s theme for the window decorating contest is “Merry and Bright”, and people will be able to vote for their favorite window using a QR code.

Businesses must complete an application to enter into the window decorating contest which will be available Friday, November 13. Businesses are encouraged to have windows completed by Friday, December 4 when voting begins. Voting will continue through December 28.

Downtown businesses can submit plans for the “Stroll Season” on the event’s website. The goal is to let businesses get creative and draw customers in for a unique shopping or dining experience throughout December, said Manley.

A list of all the holiday/special promotions and other offerings at downtown Troy businesses will also be available on the Victorian Stroll’s website as well as a list of the stores that will be carrying a Victorian Stroll collectible pewter ornament designed by John Bloom of JK Bloom Jewelry store.