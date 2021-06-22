Cold Case: Police investigate unsolved homicide from 1983

Samuel Goldman was shot four times and killed in March 1983 at his home in Minerva, N.Y. Photo courtesy of the New York State Police.

MINERVA, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York State Police said they are still trying to find who killed Samuel Goldman 38 years later. Goldman was shot four times at his home on Northwoods Club Road in Minerva sometime between March 29-31, 1983.

A regular customer of the Mountain View Hotel and Bar in Minerva, Goldman was last seen leaving the bar on March 29 around 4 p.m. Bar employees did a welfare check at Goldman’s home on March 31 when he didn’t return.

Bar employees found Goldman dead in his home and that’s when the State Police in Westport were called.

Samuel Goldman’s home on Northwoods Club Road in Minerva, N.Y. Photo courtesy of the New York State Police.

Goldman was shot twice in the back and twice in the front with a .22 caliber revolver. State Police said Goldman legally owned a Smith & Wesson .22 caliber, magnum revolver. Police say the weapon was presumably used to shoot Goldman and then stolen. The gun was never found.

State Police say they are looking for a middle-aged six-foot-tall, white male who may be connected to or have information about the homicide. The man was seen on the afternoon of March 29, 1983, walking east on State Route 28N in the area of Northwoods Club Road.

He was also seen on March 30, around 6:50 a.m. at Murdie’s Store on State Route 28N, in Minerva.

A tan-colored trench coat, similar to the one witnesses described being worn by the individual in question, was found April 2 on Olmstedville Road, less than a mile east from the hamlet of Olmstedville, N.Y.

State Police are asking anyone with information about the man described above, Goldman, or his stolen gun to call Trever Giroux from the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at (518) 897-2073.