36-mile Empire Trail section opens from Albany to Hudson

NASSAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 36-mile section of the new Empire State Trail running from the City of Hudson to Albany was once an electric troll line. The systems opened in 1899 and ran until the end of December 1929. At its peak, 1.4 million riders used the trolley to commute around Columbia and Rensselaer Counties.

“It’s a ten-foot-wide paved or stone dust trail. It’s flat, it’s level, and it’s accessible to all ages and abilities,” said Andy Beers, Director of the Empire State Trail. “Bicyclist, runners, walkers, dads, and moms pushing strollers. In the winter, the trail is not plowed. It’s available for cross country skiing and snowshoeing.”

Ribbon cutting on January 1, 2021 for 36-mile section of the Empire State Trail.

There are nine trailheads along this section of the Empire State Trail. A pavilion in the village of Nassau provides cover and parking for those using the trail.

Already, according to Beers, a new bike shop opened in Valatie right next to the trail. A national tour bike company plans an eight-day bike trip from Canada through Nassau to New York City in September.

The third economic impact is from a new small brewery in Valatie with a new beer called Electric Trail IPA.