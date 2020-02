SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.(NEWS10) Flurry Fest danced it’s way into Saratoga Springs this weekend.

The 33rd annual event showcased international music and dance. Attendees got a chance to participate in workshops, dance lessons, singing sessions, instrument workshops, and impromptu jam sessions.

This year’s event featured roughly 5,000 participants, 400 performers, and over 200 separate sessions.