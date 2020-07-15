33-year-old tech CEO found dismembered in condo

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York police have confirmed a body was found dismembered in a luxury condo in Manhattan Tuesday.

A law enforcement source identified the man as 33-year-old tech entrepreneur Fahim Saleh.

He was CEO of Gokada, a motorcycle ride-hail company based in Nigeria.

Saleh had been vocal on YouTube and Twitter about his struggles with Nigerian government officials.

New York police say Saleh was last seen in surveillance footage getting into his home’s elevator Monday.

A man dresses in all black — who, according to police is suspected to be Saleh’s assailant — is seen entering the elevator with him.

Investigators say the alleged assailant likely attacked the CEO inside his home.

Tuesday, Saleh’s sister went to check on him, and she discovered his torso near the living room, and other body parts stuffed into bags in the apartment.

The NYPD is looking into how the suspect exited the building. The motive is not yet known.

Gokada has confirmed Saleh’s “sudden and tragic” death on Twitter.

