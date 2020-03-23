Coronavirus News

Coronavirus Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

33 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Rensselaer County

News
Posted: / Updated:

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Six new cases have been reported in the county according to the county Health Department on Monday. The total number of cases is currently at 33.

There are three new cases in Troy, including a 41-year-old female, a 14-year-old male, and a 26-year-old female. One new case in East Greenbush involving a 25-year-old woman. A 29-year-old woman in Rensselaer and a 27-year-old woman from Hoosick have also tested positive.

The Health Department says that more than 300 people are currently being monitored.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak