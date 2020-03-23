33 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Rensselaer County

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Six new cases have been reported in the county according to the county Health Department on Monday. The total number of cases is currently at 33.

There are three new cases in Troy, including a 41-year-old female, a 14-year-old male, and a 26-year-old female. One new case in East Greenbush involving a 25-year-old woman. A 29-year-old woman in Rensselaer and a 27-year-old woman from Hoosick have also tested positive.

The Health Department says that more than 300 people are currently being monitored.

