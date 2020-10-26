32 Union College students test positive for intestinal parasite

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10/AP) – At least 32 students at Schenectady’s Union College have been diagnosed with a diarrheal illness commonly linked to contaminated lakes, streams and wells. The Union students tested positive for giardiasis: a gastrointestinal parasite that can cause diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and nausea.

Fran’Cee Brown-McClure, the college’s vice president for student affairs and dean of students, confirmed the diagnoses in an email to students on Friday.

Officials at the Schenectady school are working with local health officials to try to determine the source of the illness. The school’s water supply tested negative for the giardia parasite. Some students say they became ill after swimming in local bodies of water.

The bodies of water the students swam inor took part in recreational activities at include: the Hans Groot’s Kill, which runs through Jackson’s Garden and other parts of campus, and water at the nearby Plotterkill County Nature Preserve in the town of Rotterdam.

According to the CDC, the parasite can be found within every region of the U.S. and around the world and survive without a host for months. Symptoms can last between two and six weeks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

