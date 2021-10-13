32 more cases in today’s Washington County COVID report

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There are 32 more cases in the October 13 Washington County COVID report.
COVID Stats:
- Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 694 (+ 8)
- COVID-19 + Active Cases: 158 (No Change)
- COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 4,150 (+ 32)
- COVID-19 + Recovered: 3,944 (+ 32)
- COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 7 (No Change)
- COVID-19 Related Deaths: 48 (No Change)
32 new COVID cases were added/processed for Tuesday, October 12 there were 32 new recoveries of active cases, seven current cases are hospitalized. Our Public Health and contact tracing team continues to work through the investigations of these new cases, identifying twenty-one of the thirty-two new cases with ties to other cases/investigations (including household spread cases, workplace spread, and other school and/or community activities) and the remaining 11 cases have no identified origin of exposure at this time. Of the new cases added, seven had been fully vaccinated (two received the Pfizer series, three received the Moderna series and two received the J&J single dose).