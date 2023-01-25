BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday night’s winning Mega Millions ticket was sold right here in western Massachusetts. The $31 million Mega Millions jackpot Quic Pic ticket was sold at the Stop & Shop store in Belchertown. The store will receive $50,000 for the sale of the winning ticket. Those winning numbers from Tuesday night’s drawing are 33-41-47-50-62, MegaBall 20.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, that jackpot comes with a $16.3 million cash option if the winner wants to take the money right away. There is no word on the identity of the winner. The ticket must be claimed within one year at the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters located at 150 Mount Vernon Street in Dorchester. 22News will continue to follow this story and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

Wednesday’s ticket is the fourth largest Mega Millions jackpot won in Massachusetts:

1. January 24, 2023: $31 million sold in Belchertown

2. October 16, 2012: $61 million ticket sold in Hyannis and split with ticket sold in California

3. August 19, 2011: $32 million ticket sold in Dorchester

4. July 2, 2004: $294 million ticket sold in Lowell