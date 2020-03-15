31 Local school districts cancel classes until April 20th

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)— 31 BOCES school districts within Washington, Saratoga, Warren, Hamilton, and Essesx Counties are canceling classes as a precaution over the coronavirus.

“In all of our districts, we don’t have anyone who is currently been identified as testing positive for it. We are not so naïve, though, as to think there are not carriers,” said Ballston Spa Superintendent, Ken Slentz.



The goal is to have students back to school on April 20th, unless the number of coronavirus cases escalate.

According to Slentz, many parents are concerned about whether or not their child will have to make up lessons during the summer months.



“Are we gonna have our children now go to school throughout the summer? The answer is no,” he explained. We will end school year, just as we have before, based on the information that we have now.”



The superintendent said on Friday, some students took home prepared homework packets.

This week, the Ballston Spa School District will be distributing 2 weeks worth of review work for each student. Slentz added that teachers will be available by email to answer any questions the students may have.

He explained that online learning will be difficult for his district, seeing as though not everyone has reliable technology and internet access.



“We are well planned for the next 2 weeks, but then after that once we have more answers, we can settle in a bit more,” stated Slentz. “We want to have a more substantial set of options for our students to continue their learning.”



In Mechanicville, younger students will also be given homework packets, while students in grades 6-12 have Chrome Books to communicate electronically with their teachers.

When it comes to feeding students in need, Mechanicville Superintendent Bruce Potter, said his district has a plan in place.



“We are geared up to make sure not only that a Mechanicville City School District student or any Mechanicville resident 18 years and under will be able to get lunch and breakfast if necessary for the next 4 or 5 weeks,” said Potter.



To sign up for meals in Mechanicville, you can contact Food Services at 518-450-4085 between the hours of 6 am and 2 pm. Pick up will also be offered Monday through Friday between the hours of 10am and noon under the red awning at Mechanicville High School.

On Sunday, March 15th at 6pm, the Community Conscience Task Force— which is made up by the Mechanicville Superintendent, district physician, and other local leaders, will be meeting at the High School Cafeteria to discuss issues such as child care needs, reducing youth congregation, and mental health services.