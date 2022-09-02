GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police arrested a Granville woman after dozens of animals were seized from her property.

“If they have the right to film in the road then I have the right to stand in the road with a sign,” said Wendy Murphy’s son.

That is the son of 54-year-old Wendy L. Murphy. She was charged this morning after 31 horses were removed from her property. Authorities say she was charged with overdriving, torturing, and injuring an animal.

“Honestly, this is illegal. This is all illegal,” said Murphy’s son.

He continued, “she didn’t even go to court yet, meaning they do not have right to do this until court happens”.

State Police officers were on scene at a home on De Kalb Road where we saw several horses loaded on a carrier and being transported by Animal Control to other locations, not disclosed. In the video you can see the bones very apparent on the horse still waiting to be taken away.

Murphy did not want to go on camera, but we did have an encounter with her son as he defended his mother.

“My mom has clean water. She has good hay,” said Murphy’s son.

State Police with the assistance of the Washington County Animal Control and upstate New York SPCA were able to safely remove all 31 horses. Wendy Murphy is due back in court September 5th.

Police telling us this case is still under investigation and that more charges are likely to be added. We will continue to follow this story and keep you updated both on air and online at news10.com