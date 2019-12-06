31 cats and kittens received by local group AnimalKind

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The local animal rescue group AnimalKind have received 31 cats and kittens.

Members of the Watervliet Eviction Crisis Situation rescued 31 cats and kittens on Friday.

Animalkind says they have returned and are in the process of unloading and setting the animals up.

The group says all of the cats and kittens will go to three rescues or shelters after they are vetted which includes, testing, spaying, vaccinating, microchipping, deworming, and defleaing them.

The group would like to thank everyone who donated and offered help and foster. For more information about adoption visit their website here.

Additional pictures and updates will be released as they are made available.