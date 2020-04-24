30 years since Hubble Space Telescope launched

IN SPACE – MAY 13: In this handout from NASA, the Hubble Space Telescope is grappled to Space Shuttle Atlantis STS-125 by the shuttle’s Canadian-built remote manipulator system May 13, 2009 in Space. The space shuttle Atlantis’ mission is to overhaul the Hubble Space Telescope in order to extend its working life. (Photo NASA via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Friday marks 30 years since the launch of the famed Hubble Space Telescope.

Hubble blasted off on April 24, 1990. It has provided stunning images and innumerable science observations over the past three decades.

It has helped determine the age of the universe and revolutionized humanity’s understanding of it.

In the early years, Hubble experienced problems including an imperfection in the primary mirror that make images slightly blurry. There was also an issue with multiple gyroscope failures.

The Hubble Space Telescope was named after astronomer Edwin Hubble.

LATEST STORIES