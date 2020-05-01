Latest News

30 pound piece of moon for sale

(CNN) — Talk about an “out of this world” trinket.

A 30 pound piece of the moon is up for sale at Christie’s.

The lunar meteorite landed on the Earth during a meteor shower.

According to a statement from the famed auction house, the fragment was discovered two years ago in the Sahara Desert.

This piece of history does not come cheap. The asking price is around $2.5 million.

The sale is private, as opposed to an auction, which means it can be bought immediately.

Christie’s says it is the fifth largest moon piece available on the planet Earth.

