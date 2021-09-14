3-year-old dies after falling from Amish Buggy in North Country

MOIRA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A young child lost his life over the weekend following an incident in Franklin County.

New York State Police confirmed that on September 12, troopers responded to a report of an accident involving an Amish buggy on Elmer Road in Moira.

According to Troopers, three-year-old Sam Miller of Winthrop fell from the buggy while it was in motion.

The child was then transported to the University of Vermont Health Network at the Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone. The child was then pronounced deceased at the hospital.