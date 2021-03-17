3-year-old dead in NJ dog attack

CARTERET, N.J. (PIX11) — A 3-year-old child was killed and his mother was injured when they were attacked by two dogs in the backyard of a New Jersey home Tuesday, according to officials.

At about 4:30 p.m., police responded to the reported dog attack. The victims were airlifted to the hospital, Mayor Dan Reiman said. The child was pronounced dead, and his mother suffered serious injuries.

A neighbor said the dog attacked the child and his mother inside of the home’s backyard; the dog came into the rear of the yard from under the fence. The screams were so loud, the neighbor said, he thought it was the sound of a TV show, before he looked out the window and saw the attack.