3 southern Berkshire communities receive funding for habitat management

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) — The Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game’s (DFG) MassWildlife Habitat Management Grant Program (MHMGP) has awarded $184,400 in state grant funds to eight organizations and municipalities to improve wildlife habitat on 276 acres of land across the state.

The Berkshire County communities of Lenox, Sheffield, and South Lee will be receiving a combined $60,000 for projects. For the past seven years, the program has provided financial assistance to private and municipal landowners of conserved lands to improve and manage habitat for wildlife deemed in greatest conservation need and for certain game species.

“The funds from the MassWildlife Habitat management grant will be instrumental for both Kennedy Park and areas along the Housatonic River,” said Berkshire County Rep. Smitty Pignatelli. “The Berkshires are known for our natural landscapes, and the improvements made possible by this grant will allow our residents to continue to access and enjoy these beautiful natural landscapes for generations to come.”

The state and conservation organizations buy land in to protect wildlife and ecology, but more habitat restoration and management are needed on public and private lands statewide. That’s why the Baker-Polito Administration increased investment by committing to working with partners to promote these efforts on other conserved lands across the state. The MHMGP program encourages landowners to engage in active habitat management on their properties to benefit wildlife.

“Most forests and other wildlife habitats in Massachusetts are not state-owned, and we rely on conservation organizations, cities and towns, private landowners, and other partners to help us manage habitat to benefit all wildlife,” said Department of Fish and Game Commissioner Ron Amidon. “This program provides us with the opportunity to expand our habitat management footprint, directly benefiting wildlife, sportsmen and women, and other people who enjoy outdoor recreation.”

The following eight projects will receive MHMGP: