3 people arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to minors in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On July 4, New York State Police conducted an Underage Drinking Enforcement Detail at 25 establishments in Albany and made three arrests.

Three arrests and charges:

Paige Burham, 27, of Cohoes, an employee at Sunoco on Ontario Street in Cohoes, was charged with Unlawful Dealing with a Child 1 st degree. She was issued an appearance ticket for Cohoes City Court

degree. She was issued an appearance ticket for Cohoes City Court William Eaton, 48, of Watervliet, an employee at the Stewart’s Shops on Wade Rd in Latham, was charged with Unlawful Dealing with a Child 1 st degree. He was issued an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court.

degree. He was issued an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court. Jeanette Barton, 50, of Watervliet, an employee at the Stewart’s Shops on Columbia Street in Cohoes, was charged with Unlawful Dealing with a Child 1st degree. She was issued an appearance ticket for Cohoes City Court

During these investigations, establishments are checked utilizing a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or give a false date of birth. When asked for ID, they show their real ID.

These establishments were checked and are recognized for their compliance: