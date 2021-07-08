3 people arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to minors in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On July 4, New York State Police conducted an Underage Drinking Enforcement Detail at 25 establishments in Albany and made three arrests.

Three arrests and charges:

  • Paige Burham, 27, of Cohoes, an employee at Sunoco on Ontario Street in Cohoes, was charged with Unlawful Dealing with a Child 1st degree. She was issued an appearance ticket for Cohoes City Court
  • William Eaton, 48, of Watervliet, an employee at the Stewart’s Shops on Wade Rd in Latham, was charged with Unlawful Dealing with a Child 1st degree. He was issued an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court.
  • Jeanette Barton, 50, of Watervliet, an employee at the Stewart’s Shops on Columbia Street in Cohoes, was charged with Unlawful Dealing with a Child 1st degree. She was issued an appearance ticket for Cohoes City Court 

During these investigations, establishments are checked utilizing a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or give a false date of birth. When asked for ID, they show their real ID. 

These establishments were checked and are recognized for their compliance:

  • Speedway, 601 Saratoga Ave, Cohoes, NY 12047
  • A-Plus Sunoco, 902 Loudon Rd, Latham, NY 12110
  • Durso’s Liquor, 48 Columbia St, Cohoes, NY 12047
  • Spindle City, 302 Ontario St, Cohoes, NY 12047
  • Vliet Mart, 196 Vliet Blvd, Cohoes, NY 12047
  • Family Dollar, 103 Saratoga St, Cohoes, NY 12047
  • Remsen Mini Mart, 200 Remsen St #1, Cohoes, NY 12047
  • Stewart’s Shop, 94 Columbia St, Cohoes, NY 12047
  • Cumberland Farms, 77 Delaware Ave, Cohoes, NY 12047
  • Island Spirits Wine & Liquor, 77 Ontario St, Cohoes, NY 12047
  • LePage’s Market, 342 N. Mohawk St, Cohoes, NY 12047
  • Mobil, 1095 Loudon Rd, Cohoes, NY 12047
  • Cumberland Farms, 1093 Loudon Rd, Cohoes, NY 12047
  • Speedway, 951 New Loudon Rd, Latham, NY 12110
  • Target, 675 Troy Schenectady Rd, Latham, NY 12110
  • Walgreens, 933 Loudon Rd, Latham, NY 12110
  • Dollar General, 638 Columbia St Ext, Cohoes, NY 12047
  • CVS, 485 Columbia St, Cohoes, NY 12047
  • Price Chopper, 240 Congress St, Cohoes, NY 12047

