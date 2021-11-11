3 more deaths and 126 more cases in Albany County Covid update, November 11

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy today provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, November 10, 73.4% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 67.2% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 84.3%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 32,276 to date, with 126 new positive cases identified since Wednesday, November 10. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 91.

Please note that our overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rate is now up to 4.1% and the Capital Region’s average is now up to 4.9%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 26 had close contacts to positive cases, 97 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, one reported traveling out of state, and two are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings. There are now 563 active cases in the county, up from 519 yesterday.

The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 1,169 from 1,044. So far 100,977 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 31,713 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 77 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were three new hospitalizations since Wednesday, November 10, and there are now a total of 32 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net decrease of eight. Seven of those hospital patients are in ICU’s, a decrease of two from Wednesday, November 10. Sadly, there are three new COVID deaths to report – a man in his 50’s, a man in his 80’s and a man in his 90’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 433 since the outbreak began.

“It is another sad day as I announce three more Albany County residents have died from COVID and I share my condolences with their families and friends,” said County Executive McCoy. “It also is another day that we have new positive cases in the triple digits. I continue to urge everyone to get a COVID vaccine shot to protect others and to follow the recommended guidelines to cough/sneeze into your arm, wear a mask when indoors with others, wash your hands frequently and maintain social distance. Flu season is also here and there is evidence that it is hitting our area. I encourage you to get a flu shot to also protect yourself and not spread it.”

Residents can also receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation. More information on the booster dose can be found at the New York State website.

Those 12 to 15 years old who would like a COVID vaccine shot must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. A follow up second dose clinic will be scheduled at the time of the first dose appointment. Free transportation is available for anyone at least 60 years old (and a caregiver), by calling the County Department for Aging in advance at (518) 447-7198.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

For those who would like additional information on vaccinations and vaccination clinics organized by Albany County, go to the Albany County website. Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. Walk-ins are welcome at state-run facilities. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help finding a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website.