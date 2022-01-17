3 more dead in Albany County’s Monday COVID update, January 17

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy today provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Monday, January 17, 79.8% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 72.3% are now fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 88.5%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 56,058 to date, with 498 new positive cases identified since Monday, January 17. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 995.8.

Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000 is at 212.3 (average percent positivity rate of 19.9%) and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is at 214.1 (average percent positivity rate of 17.6%). The latest results may be found at the state tracker.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were 15 new hospitalizations since Monday, January 17, and there are now 116 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus. 14 of those hospital patients are in ICU’s, unchanged from Monday, January 17. There are three new COVID deaths to report – all men in their 50’s, 70’s and 80’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 490 since the outbreak began.

“I am sad that we are reporting the loss of another three Albany County residents to COVID-19,” said County Executive McCoy. “There are so many places to get a vaccination. I encourage anyone who has not yet gotten one to do so and for those who are eligible to get a booster. Protect yourself and your loved ones.”

County Executive McCoy continues to encourage residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the county website, and they should utilize the online submission link, or visit the Albany County website

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required, which can be made at the Albany County website. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or text their zip code to 898-211 or call the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID-19 testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help finding a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website.