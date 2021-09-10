Police raid Albany store, 3 arrested on gun and drug charges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany detectives say three people were arrested after a search warrant was executed at D-Town Mini Mart on South Pearl Street on September 9. Police say the search warrant was issued after they received multiple complaints from residents about drug sales at the store.

Detectives say they arrested Jeffrey Johnson, 35 of Albany who was found in possession of a stolen, loaded handgun and over 20 grams of cocaine. Police say Johnson has been charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon (2nd degree)

Criminal possession of a weapon (3rd degree)

Criminal possession of stolen property

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance (3rd degree)

Criminal use of drug paraphernalia (2nd degree)

Detectives say they also had a search warrant for the apartment above the store where they arrested Dawood Almawri, 32, who was in possession of a loaded handgun. Police say they found cocaine and fentanyl in the apartment as well.

Almawri was charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon (4th degree)

Criminal possession of a weapon (3rd degree)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance (2nd degree)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance (3rd degree)

Two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia (2nd degree)

Police say Jamal Wilson, 48, of Albany was located in a stairwell in the building and taken into custody. he was found in possession of over 10 grams of fentanyl. He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd and 4th degrees.

Police say all three men were arraigned Friday morning in Albany Criminal Court and remanded to the

Albany County Jail.