3 indicted in relation to June homicide

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three people have been indicted for their role in a June homicide that occurred in Albany. All three have been arraigned in Albany County Court.

The indictment alleges Amier Grant, 30, of Albany, assaulted Schelra Smoot with a metal baton and knife causing his death. The other two suspects were arraigned for various roles in relation to the homicide.

Ericka Gipson, 32, of Albany, is accused of rendering criminal assistance to Grant after the homicide occurred.

Kiyah Taylor, 30, of Albany, allegedly brought Grant to the home on Sherman Street with the intention of assaulting Smoot while two children were in the home.

Charges:

Amier Grant

Manslaughter in the First Degree (felony)

Two Counts of Assault in the Second Degree (felony)

Two Counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (felony)

Ericka Gipson

Hindering Prosecution in the Second Degree (felony)

Kiyah Taylor

Two Counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (misdemeanor)

All three have pleaded not guilty. Grant was remanded into custody without bail. Gipson and Taylor were released on their own recognizance.

No formal return appearances have been scheduled by the Court at this time.