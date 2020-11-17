3 indicted in relation to June homicide

News
Posted: / Updated:
Grant Gipson Taylor mug shots

Three people have been indicted for their roles in a June homicide that occurred in Albany.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three people have been indicted for their role in a June homicide that occurred in Albany. All three have been arraigned in Albany County Court.

The indictment alleges Amier Grant, 30, of Albany, assaulted Schelra Smoot with a metal baton and knife causing his death. The other two suspects were arraigned for various roles in relation to the homicide.

Ericka Gipson, 32, of Albany, is accused of rendering criminal assistance to Grant after the homicide occurred.

Kiyah Taylor, 30, of Albany, allegedly brought Grant to the home on Sherman Street with the intention of assaulting Smoot while two children were in the home.

Charges:

Amier Grant

  • Manslaughter in the First Degree (felony)
  • Two Counts of Assault in the Second Degree (felony)
  • Two Counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (felony)

Ericka Gipson

  • Hindering Prosecution in the Second Degree (felony)

Kiyah Taylor

  • Two Counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (misdemeanor)

All three have pleaded not guilty. Grant was remanded into custody without bail. Gipson and Taylor were released on their own recognizance.

No formal return appearances have been scheduled by the Court at this time.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report