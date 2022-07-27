WASHINGTON (The Hill) — Three in four Democrats surveyed in a new CNN poll said they don’t want President Joe Biden as their party’s presidential nominee in 2024. A majority of respondents in the new poll—54%—also said they believe American democracy is under attack, while 40% of respondents said American democracy is being tested but not under attack. Six percent of respondents said that democracy isn’t under attack.

The poll found that 75% said they want someone else as the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024, while 25% selected Biden. By comparison, 51% of Democrats questioned in a similar poll earlier this year said they wanted a different candidate to be their presidential nominee in the next election, while 45% of respondents showed interest in Biden running again.

Fifty-five percent of Republican respondents in the new survey, meanwhile, said that they don’t want former President Donald Trump to be their party’s nominee in 2024, while 44% of respondents said the opposite. This is a 6-point increase from a poll earlier this year when 49% of Republican respondents said they wanted a different candidate to be their presidential nominee, and 50% of respondents showed interest in Trump running for office again.

The CNN poll was conducted from July 22 to July 24 with a total of 1,002 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error is 4 percentage points.

A survey of likely 2024 New Hampshire Democratic primary voters released on Tuesday found that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg received slightly more support than Biden. Buttigieg had 17% support in the University of New Hampshire Survey Center Granite Poll compared to Biden’s 16%. Vice President Kamala Harris was supported by 6% of respondents in that survey, which had a margin of error of 4.7 percentage points.