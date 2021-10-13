3 hospitalized and 89 new positive cases in Albany’s COVID report, October 13

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, October 12, 72% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 66.1% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 83.1%.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 29,853 to date, with 89 new positive cases identified since Tuesday, October 12. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 73. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates remained at 3.4% and the Capital Region’s average remained at 3.7%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 23 had close contacts to positive cases, 59 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and seven are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

There are now 477 active cases in the county, up from 470 yesterday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 889 from 845. So far 93,726 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 29,376 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 77 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were three new hospitalizations since Tuesday, October 12, and there are now a total of 34 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net decrease of five. Eight of those hospital patients are now in ICU’s, down from nine yesterday. Unfortunately, there is one new COVID death to report – an individual in their 90’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 414 since the outbreak began.

“It saddens me to have to report the latest county resident losing their battle with COVID – someone in their 90’s. It has now been seven days in a row that there has been a new death caused by complications from the virus. This comes at a time when we’re seeing the number of new vaccinations slow down. Over the last week, there were only 845 additional county residents who got at least the first dose, compared to the last week of September when 1,209 individuals went and got the shot,” said County Executive McCoy.

“We’re hosting more vaccine clinics across the county in the days and weeks ahead, from the Hilltowns to Albany, but we need people to do their part and roll up their sleeves so we can prevent more tragedies and beat COVID,” he continued.

Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation. More information on the booster dose can be found at the New York State website.