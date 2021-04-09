3-ft. social distance requirement included in New York’s new guidance for schools

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A girl wears a face mask as students sit in a classroom of the Petri primary school in Dortmund, western Germany, on June 15, 2020 amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Health has released new guidelines for schools bringing more students to the classroom for in-person instruction. The new guidance recommends physical distancing requirements dependent on grade level, with a minimum of 3 feet for elementary school students.

It lists rates of infection and cohort sizes as potential reasons for enacting a 6-foot social distancing requirement in middle and high schools.

The guidance also requires face masks be worn at all times, except during meals.

Pre-K to Grade 12 Schools MasterGuidance by News 8 WROC on Scribd

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire