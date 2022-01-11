3 deaths in Albany County’s January 11 COVID update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy today provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, January 11, 79.5% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 72.1% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 88.2%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 49,889 to date, with 599 new positive cases identified since Tuesday, January 11. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 1,010.4. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000 is up to 230.2 (average percent positivity rate of 19.7%) and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is now up to 242.1 (average percent positivity rate of 19.5%).

County Executive McCoy reported that there were 12 new hospitalizations since Tuesday, January 11, and there are now 118 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net decrease of four. 16 of those hospital patients are in ICU’s, up from 13 Tuesday, January 11. There are three new COVID deaths to report – a man in his 50’s, a man in his 60’s and another man in his 80’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 479 since the outbreak began.

“It’s never easy to have to report another county resident losing their battle with COVID, but today I sadly have to announce three more COVID deaths since yesterday. My heart breaks for the families and loved ones. These tragedies are reminders that the pandemic is not done with us yet and we need to continue to protect ourselves and others,” said County Executive McCoy. “And while the number of daily infections has dropped significantly, this is only one day and is not a trend. And alarmingly, for the first time our 7-day average of new positive cases has now topped 1,000.”

County Executive McCoy continues to encourage residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the county website, and they should utilize the online submission, or visit the Albany County website.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required, which can be made at the Albany County website.

Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help finding a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website.