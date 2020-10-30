3 COVID cases confirmed in the Ichabod Crane Central School District

VALATIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three COVID cases have been confirmed in the Ichabod Crane Central School District. The cases involve one middle school student and two high school students.

According to Superintendent Suzanne Guntlow, the District is working with the Columbia County Department of Health and has formulated a plan for all schools in the district.

Primary School:

The Primary School will continue to be open for in-person learning. Fully remote students should also plan to continue as normal. All contacts of the positive case have been placed under mandatory quarantine and will remain so until cleared to return to school.

Middle School:

The Middle School will reopen for in-person learning beginning Friday, October 30. All Group B (Thursday-Friday) students should plan to return to school under the normal building schedule beginning Friday and moving forward. All contacts of the newly identified positive case have been placed under mandatory quarantine and will remain so until cleared to return to school.

High school:

The High School will remain on full remote learning through and including Friday, November 6th with a return to our in-person/hybrid model on Monday, November 9th. All CTE, New Visions and out-of-District placed students should plan to attend their programs as usual. Due to the two new positive cases at the High School, twenty-five staff members are currently under mandatory quarantine. At this time, none of the staff members are exhibiting symptoms and faculty under quarantine will continue to teach remotely from their homes. With this level of impact to the High School staffing, the District is unable to reopen the building until the mandatory quarantine period has ended. The High School will be reopening for Group A High School Students on November 9th.

