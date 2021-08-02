3 charged in underage drinking detail in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three people were charged in an underage drinking enforcement detail in Washington County. The detail was headed by the New York State Police.
The detail uses troopers in plain clothes and one or several underage participants. The participants cannot lie about their age and must show their real ID when asked.
Those charged:
- Tyler J. Beebe, 26, of Granville, an employee at Edward’s Market in Granville, was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st degree.
- Khalid Usmani, 55, of Coeymans, an employee at Sunoco on Broadway in Whitehall, was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st degree.
- A 17-year-old from a third establishment was also charged with Unlawful Dealing with a Child 1st degree.
Establishments that were in compliance:
- Stewarts Shop –State Route 22, Salem, N.Y. 12865
- Walgreens –Quaker St, Granville, N.Y. 12832
- Price Chopper –State Route 22, Granville, N.Y. 12832
- Dollar General –Quaker St., Granville, N.Y. 12832
- The Liquor Stop –Quaker St., Granville, NY 12832
- The Beverage Warehouse –Quaker St, Granville, N.Y. 12832
- Cumberland Farms –Quaker St., Granville NY 12832
- Stewart’s Shops –Quaker St., Granville NY 12832
- Schoony’s Country Market –State Route. 22, Granville, N.Y. 12832
- Cumberland Farms -Broadway, Whitehall, N.Y. 12827
- CVS –Broadway, Whitehall, N.Y. 12887
- Stewart’s Shop –Poultney St., Whitehall, N.Y. 12887
- Cumberland Farms-George St., Fort Ann, N.Y. 12827
- CVS –Dix Ave., Hudson Falls, N.Y. 12839
- Hannaford –Burgoyne Ave., Hudson Falls, N.Y. 12839
- Kingsbury Wine & Liquor –Burgoyne Ave, Hudson Falls, N.Y. 128
- Stewarts Shop –Route 4, Hudson Falls, N.Y. 12839