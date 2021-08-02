3 charged in underage drinking detail in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three people were charged in an underage drinking enforcement detail in Washington County. The detail was headed by the New York State Police.

The detail uses troopers in plain clothes and one or several underage participants. The participants cannot lie about their age and must show their real ID when asked.

Those charged:

Tyler J. Beebe, 26, of Granville, an employee at Edward’s Market in Granville, was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1 st degree.

degree. Khalid Usmani, 55, of Coeymans, an employee at Sunoco on Broadway in Whitehall, was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1 st degree.

degree. A 17-year-old from a third establishment was also charged with Unlawful Dealing with a Child 1st degree.

Establishments that were in compliance: