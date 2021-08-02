3 charged in underage drinking detail in Washington County

News
Posted: / Updated:
COUNTY-WASHINGTON_634x356

COUNTY-WASHINGTON_634x356

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three people were charged in an underage drinking enforcement detail in Washington County. The detail was headed by the New York State Police.

The detail uses troopers in plain clothes and one or several underage participants. The participants cannot lie about their age and must show their real ID when asked.

Those charged:

  • Tyler J. Beebe, 26, of Granville, an employee at Edward’s Market in Granville, was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st degree.
  • Khalid Usmani, 55, of Coeymans, an employee at Sunoco on Broadway in Whitehall, was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st degree.
  • A 17-year-old from a third establishment was also charged with Unlawful Dealing with a Child 1st degree.

Establishments that were in compliance:

  • Stewarts Shop –State Route 22, Salem, N.Y. 12865
  • Walgreens –Quaker St, Granville, N.Y. 12832
  • Price Chopper –State Route 22, Granville, N.Y. 12832
  • Dollar General –Quaker St., Granville, N.Y. 12832
  • The Liquor Stop –Quaker St., Granville, NY 12832
  • The Beverage Warehouse –Quaker St, Granville, N.Y. 12832
  • Cumberland Farms –Quaker St., Granville NY 12832
  • Stewart’s Shops –Quaker St., Granville NY 12832
  • Schoony’s Country Market –State Route. 22, Granville, N.Y. 12832
  • Cumberland Farms -Broadway, Whitehall, N.Y. 12827
  • CVS –Broadway, Whitehall, N.Y. 12887
  • Stewart’s Shop –Poultney St., Whitehall, N.Y. 12887
  • Cumberland Farms-George St., Fort Ann, N.Y. 12827
  • CVS –Dix Ave., Hudson Falls, N.Y. 12839
  • Hannaford –Burgoyne Ave., Hudson Falls, N.Y. 12839
  • Kingsbury Wine & Liquor –Burgoyne Ave, Hudson Falls, N.Y. 128
  • Stewarts Shop –Route 4, Hudson Falls, N.Y. 12839

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Sign up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire