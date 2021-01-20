3 arrested for New Lebanon burglary

NEW LEBANON (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested three people in connection to a burglary in New Lebanon. They say the suspects burglarized and took furniture and electronics from a home on State Route 20.

Donna Ryan, 54, of Troy, Dustin Mossey, 37, of New Lebanon and Brittany Simon, 32, of New Lebanon, have all been charged with Burglary in the second degree, a felony.

All three subjects were arraigned before the Town of New Lebanon Court and released on their own recognizance to reappear on April 8.