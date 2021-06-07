3 arrested after man shoots shotgun into the air

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police arrested three people after a shots fired incident on Holmes Court. It happened on Sunday just after 10 a.m.

Police say Matthew Bell, 52, of Albany went into the home of Michael Coelho, 26, and Randall Travis, 57. Bell allegedly began hitting Coelho with a belt on his arms causing lacerations.

Coelho followed Bell out of the house and broke the back window of Bell’s car with a fire poker before Travis ran out of the house with a shotgun, firing it into the air, according to officers.

Both Coelho and Travis were also taken into custody and the shotgun was seized as part of the investigation. Bell was located a short distance away and taken into custody.

Bell was charged with Burglary in the First Degree and arraigned Monday morning in Albany Criminal Court. Coelho was charged with Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree and is scheduled to be arraigned on June 21 in Albany Criminal Court. Travis was charged with Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree and is scheduled to be arraigned in Albany Criminal Court on June 28.

