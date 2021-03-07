3/7/2021: Big warm up on tap for the week ahead!

If you can make it through this very chilly end to the weekend, spring-like temperatures will impress you in just a few short days.

Afternoon highs today will be around freezing. While it won’t be nearly as windy as the past couple days, there will still be a bit of a wind chill factor at play. Expect afternoon “feels-like” temperatures in the 20’s when the breeze picks up.

We still have one more cold night in store before the warm-up. Monday morning lows will get down to around 10 in Albany, with single digits north and teens south.

After that frigid start, temperatures will wind up slightly warmer for Monday afternoon – in the mid 30’s! You can also expect sunny skies and overall quiet weather conditions.

A big shift in the weather patterns will bring very, very comfortable conditions to the region starting Tuesday. Highs will range from 50-60 degrees through the end of the work week!

A bit of rain is expected Thursday evening into Friday morning. Albany has already lost most of it’s snow cover… but between the prolonged warm weather and the rain showers, the snowpack will certainly take a hit, even in the higher terrain.